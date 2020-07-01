All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 2901 Colorado.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
2901 Colorado
Last updated December 28 2019 at 7:55 AM

2901 Colorado

2901 N Colorado Ave · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Martindale - Brightwood
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

2901 N Colorado Ave, Indianapolis, IN 46218
Martindale - Brightwood

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
-

(RLNE5205528)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2901 Colorado have any available units?
2901 Colorado doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 2901 Colorado currently offering any rent specials?
2901 Colorado is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2901 Colorado pet-friendly?
No, 2901 Colorado is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 2901 Colorado offer parking?
No, 2901 Colorado does not offer parking.
Does 2901 Colorado have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2901 Colorado does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2901 Colorado have a pool?
No, 2901 Colorado does not have a pool.
Does 2901 Colorado have accessible units?
No, 2901 Colorado does not have accessible units.
Does 2901 Colorado have units with dishwashers?
No, 2901 Colorado does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2901 Colorado have units with air conditioning?
No, 2901 Colorado does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

North Willow
1844 Pemberton Ln
Indianapolis, IN 46260
River West Flats
1150 N White River Pkwy Wdr
Indianapolis, IN 46222
Veridian Castleton
7629 Ivywood Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46250
Park at Eagle Creek
5525 Elkhorn Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46254
Ambassador
39 E 9th St
Indianapolis, IN 46204
Landmark
7653 Woodmore Trce
Indianapolis, IN 46260
Eagle Lake Landing
2054 High Eagle Trl
Indianapolis, IN 46224
Edge 35
1224 Prospect St
Indianapolis, IN 46203

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College