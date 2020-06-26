All apartments in Indianapolis
29 S Bradley Avenue
Last updated May 19 2020 at 11:54 AM

29 S Bradley Avenue

29 South Bradley Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

29 South Bradley Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46201
Near Southeast

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Brand New House - 3 Bedroom 2 Bath House. Brand New!

(RLNE4925529)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 29 S Bradley Avenue have any available units?
29 S Bradley Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 29 S Bradley Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
29 S Bradley Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 29 S Bradley Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 29 S Bradley Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 29 S Bradley Avenue offer parking?
No, 29 S Bradley Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 29 S Bradley Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 29 S Bradley Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 29 S Bradley Avenue have a pool?
No, 29 S Bradley Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 29 S Bradley Avenue have accessible units?
No, 29 S Bradley Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 29 S Bradley Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 29 S Bradley Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 29 S Bradley Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 29 S Bradley Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
