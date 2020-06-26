Rent Calculator
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
29 S Bradley Avenue
Last updated May 19 2020 at 11:54 AM
29 S Bradley Avenue
29 South Bradley Avenue
No Longer Available
Location
29 South Bradley Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46201
Near Southeast
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Brand New House - 3 Bedroom 2 Bath House. Brand New!
(RLNE4925529)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 29 S Bradley Avenue have any available units?
29 S Bradley Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Indianapolis, IN
.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Indianapolis Rent Report
.
Is 29 S Bradley Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
29 S Bradley Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 29 S Bradley Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 29 S Bradley Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Indianapolis
.
Does 29 S Bradley Avenue offer parking?
No, 29 S Bradley Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 29 S Bradley Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 29 S Bradley Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 29 S Bradley Avenue have a pool?
No, 29 S Bradley Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 29 S Bradley Avenue have accessible units?
No, 29 S Bradley Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 29 S Bradley Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 29 S Bradley Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 29 S Bradley Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 29 S Bradley Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
