All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 2887 Beethoven Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
2887 Beethoven Avenue
Last updated July 4 2019 at 10:13 AM

2887 Beethoven Avenue

2887 Beethoven Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2887 Beethoven Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46239
Five Points

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Life. Well Lived.
Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and approximately 1,620 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on first-come,first-served basis. Please drive by the home first and then call us for a private showing.

- Non-refundable application fee: $45 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year lease minimum
- Non-refundable, for all approved applicants, holding fee: $250 per application
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based uponcredit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one months rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Applicants applying to a home associated with a HOA may be held to higher screening requirements and additional application processes.
- Approved Applicants are required to execute a Lease Agreement and submi

(RLNE4979516)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2887 Beethoven Avenue have any available units?
2887 Beethoven Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 2887 Beethoven Avenue have?
Some of 2887 Beethoven Avenue's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2887 Beethoven Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2887 Beethoven Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2887 Beethoven Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 2887 Beethoven Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 2887 Beethoven Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2887 Beethoven Avenue offers parking.
Does 2887 Beethoven Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2887 Beethoven Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2887 Beethoven Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 2887 Beethoven Avenue has a pool.
Does 2887 Beethoven Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2887 Beethoven Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2887 Beethoven Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2887 Beethoven Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

TGM Autumn Woods
9075 Autumn Woods Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46250
Deercross Apartments
7007 Deer Path Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46254
Blacherne At Vermont Place
402 N Meridian St
Indianapolis, IN 46204
Greenway
5350 East 21st Street
Indianapolis, IN 46218
Axis
401 N Senate Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46204
800 Capitol
800 N Capitol Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46204
Harness Factory Lofts
30 E Georgia St
Indianapolis, IN 46204
Redwood Indianapolis
7925 Carlington Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46237

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College