Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
2871 Beethoven Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2871 Beethoven Avenue

2871 Beethoven Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2871 Beethoven Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46239
Five Points

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
carpet
oven
Unit Amenities
carpet
oven
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Built in 2018, this 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom home offers 1751 sq ft of living space and is ready to move in.This home features beautiful vinyl and plush carpeted floors, an updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, spacious dining area and car garage. Private back yard, great for pets and outdoor entertaining. Professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2871 Beethoven Avenue have any available units?
2871 Beethoven Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 2871 Beethoven Avenue have?
Some of 2871 Beethoven Avenue's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2871 Beethoven Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2871 Beethoven Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2871 Beethoven Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 2871 Beethoven Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 2871 Beethoven Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2871 Beethoven Avenue offers parking.
Does 2871 Beethoven Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2871 Beethoven Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2871 Beethoven Avenue have a pool?
No, 2871 Beethoven Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2871 Beethoven Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2871 Beethoven Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2871 Beethoven Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2871 Beethoven Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

