Indianapolis, IN
2868 Indianapolis Avenue
Last updated March 13 2020 at 11:03 AM
2868 Indianapolis Avenue
2868 Indianapolis Avenue
No Longer Available
Location
2868 Indianapolis Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46208
Near Northwest - Riverside
Amenities
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Gorgeous Newly Renovated Home!! - This home is a 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom home. Everything is new in it. Come see it, you will know what I mean.
(RLNE5527206)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2868 Indianapolis Avenue have any available units?
2868 Indianapolis Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Indianapolis, IN
.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Indianapolis Rent Report
.
Is 2868 Indianapolis Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2868 Indianapolis Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2868 Indianapolis Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2868 Indianapolis Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Indianapolis
.
Does 2868 Indianapolis Avenue offer parking?
No, 2868 Indianapolis Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 2868 Indianapolis Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2868 Indianapolis Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2868 Indianapolis Avenue have a pool?
No, 2868 Indianapolis Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2868 Indianapolis Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2868 Indianapolis Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2868 Indianapolis Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2868 Indianapolis Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2868 Indianapolis Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 2868 Indianapolis Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
