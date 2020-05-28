All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated March 13 2020 at 11:03 AM

2868 Indianapolis Avenue

2868 Indianapolis Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2868 Indianapolis Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46208
Near Northwest - Riverside

Amenities

recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Gorgeous Newly Renovated Home!! - This home is a 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom home. Everything is new in it. Come see it, you will know what I mean.

(RLNE5527206)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2868 Indianapolis Avenue have any available units?
2868 Indianapolis Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 2868 Indianapolis Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2868 Indianapolis Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2868 Indianapolis Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2868 Indianapolis Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 2868 Indianapolis Avenue offer parking?
No, 2868 Indianapolis Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 2868 Indianapolis Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2868 Indianapolis Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2868 Indianapolis Avenue have a pool?
No, 2868 Indianapolis Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2868 Indianapolis Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2868 Indianapolis Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2868 Indianapolis Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2868 Indianapolis Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2868 Indianapolis Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 2868 Indianapolis Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
