Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2855 Delaware St.

2855 North Delaware Street
Location

2855 North Delaware Street, Indianapolis, IN 46205
Mapleton - Fall Creek

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
garage
EAST/CENTER TOWNSHIP
2 BEDROOMS 1 BATHROOM 2 CAR DETACHED GARAGE
Beautiful hardwood floors throughout home! Close to Ivy Tech Downtown! Call today to schedule a showing! Special home security offers for all of our tenants!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2855 Delaware St. have any available units?
2855 Delaware St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 2855 Delaware St. currently offering any rent specials?
2855 Delaware St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2855 Delaware St. pet-friendly?
No, 2855 Delaware St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 2855 Delaware St. offer parking?
Yes, 2855 Delaware St. offers parking.
Does 2855 Delaware St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2855 Delaware St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2855 Delaware St. have a pool?
No, 2855 Delaware St. does not have a pool.
Does 2855 Delaware St. have accessible units?
No, 2855 Delaware St. does not have accessible units.
Does 2855 Delaware St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 2855 Delaware St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2855 Delaware St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 2855 Delaware St. does not have units with air conditioning.

