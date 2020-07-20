All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 2840 West Epler Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
2840 West Epler Avenue
Last updated July 23 2019 at 1:34 AM

2840 West Epler Avenue

2840 West Epler Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2840 West Epler Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46217
Sunshine Gardens

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
extra storage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
extra storage
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home offers 1,000 sq ft of living space in Indianapolis, IN. Features include tile and carpeted floors, kitchen with all black appliances, fireplace, garage, private back patio with fully fenced in yard and an extra storage barn, and more. Professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2840 West Epler Avenue have any available units?
2840 West Epler Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 2840 West Epler Avenue have?
Some of 2840 West Epler Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2840 West Epler Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2840 West Epler Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2840 West Epler Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 2840 West Epler Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 2840 West Epler Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2840 West Epler Avenue offers parking.
Does 2840 West Epler Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2840 West Epler Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2840 West Epler Avenue have a pool?
No, 2840 West Epler Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2840 West Epler Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2840 West Epler Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2840 West Epler Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2840 West Epler Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

College Courts of Nora
9301 Yale Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46240
Dogwood Glen Apartments
2390 Woodglen Drive
Indianapolis, IN 46260
Mann Village
4010 Mann Village Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46221
Chateau De Ville
5370 Rue Deville
Indianapolis, IN 46220
Historic Marcy Village
4555 Marcy Ln
Indianapolis, IN 46205
Compton
6126 Compton Street
Indianapolis, IN 46220
Veridian Castleton
7629 Ivywood Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46250
Pangea Fields
3215 N Alton Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46222

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekNear Eastside
Crooked CreekCastleton

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College