Indianapolis, IN
/
2840 Punto Alto ct.
Last updated April 18 2020 at 11:37 AM
1 of 7
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2840 Punto Alto ct.
2840 Punto Alto Court
·
No Longer Available
Location
2840 Punto Alto Court, Indianapolis, IN 46227
South Perry
Amenities
in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
some paid utils
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Condo - Property Id: 81452
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/81452
Property Id 81452
(RLNE5715409)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2840 Punto Alto ct. have any available units?
2840 Punto Alto ct. doesn't have any available units at this time.
Indianapolis, IN
.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Indianapolis Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2840 Punto Alto ct. have?
Some of 2840 Punto Alto ct.'s amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher.
Amenities section
.
Is 2840 Punto Alto ct. currently offering any rent specials?
2840 Punto Alto ct. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2840 Punto Alto ct. pet-friendly?
Yes, 2840 Punto Alto ct. is pet friendly.
Does 2840 Punto Alto ct. offer parking?
No, 2840 Punto Alto ct. does not offer parking.
Does 2840 Punto Alto ct. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2840 Punto Alto ct. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2840 Punto Alto ct. have a pool?
No, 2840 Punto Alto ct. does not have a pool.
Does 2840 Punto Alto ct. have accessible units?
No, 2840 Punto Alto ct. does not have accessible units.
Does 2840 Punto Alto ct. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2840 Punto Alto ct. has units with dishwashers.
