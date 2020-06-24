All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 2835 Wolfgang Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
2835 Wolfgang Way
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2835 Wolfgang Way

2835 Wolfgang Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2835 Wolfgang Way, Indianapolis, IN 46239
Five Points

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Totally Rehabed 3 BR Stunner with Bonus Room, and attached garage! Warren Township/2835 - Don't miss out on this totally rehabbed two story home in Southern Warren township. This home features three bedrooms with a large extra bonus room, great for a toy room for the kids or an entertainment area. There are two full baths, this home also features new carpet and paint. Light fixtures are updated too. And, attached garage! This home rents for $1150.00 per month with a matching deposit of $1150.00.

Sorry, no Section 8.

Call Mike for more info and showings 317-210-0018.

(RLNE2371572)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2835 Wolfgang Way have any available units?
2835 Wolfgang Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 2835 Wolfgang Way have?
Some of 2835 Wolfgang Way's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2835 Wolfgang Way currently offering any rent specials?
2835 Wolfgang Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2835 Wolfgang Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 2835 Wolfgang Way is pet friendly.
Does 2835 Wolfgang Way offer parking?
Yes, 2835 Wolfgang Way offers parking.
Does 2835 Wolfgang Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2835 Wolfgang Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2835 Wolfgang Way have a pool?
No, 2835 Wolfgang Way does not have a pool.
Does 2835 Wolfgang Way have accessible units?
No, 2835 Wolfgang Way does not have accessible units.
Does 2835 Wolfgang Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 2835 Wolfgang Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ivy Knoll Apartments
5707 Ivy Knoll Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46250
Pebble Point Apartments
3030 Pebble Point Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46214
CityView On Meridian
3801 N Meridian St
Indianapolis, IN 46208
Fountainhead Apartments
8101 Laguna Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46260
Pangea Vistas
1366 N Arlington Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46219
Indy Town Apartments
6046 E 21st Street, Suite 1B Management Office
Indianapolis, IN 46219
Southport Crossing
1451 E Southport Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46227
Somerset Lakes
3202 E 76th St
Indianapolis, IN 46240

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College