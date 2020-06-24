2835 Wolfgang Way

Amenities

Totally Rehabed 3 BR Stunner with Bonus Room, and attached garage! Warren Township/2835 - Don't miss out on this totally rehabbed two story home in Southern Warren township. This home features three bedrooms with a large extra bonus room, great for a toy room for the kids or an entertainment area. There are two full baths, this home also features new carpet and paint. Light fixtures are updated too. And, attached garage! This home rents for $1150.00 per month with a matching deposit of $1150.00.



Sorry, no Section 8.



Call Mike for more info and showings 317-210-0018.



