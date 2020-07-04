Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 2835 East Riverside Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
2835 East Riverside Drive
Last updated May 2 2020 at 2:32 PM
1 of 7
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2835 East Riverside Drive
2835 East Riverside Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Near Northwest - Riverside
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Location
2835 East Riverside Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46208
Near Northwest - Riverside
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2835 East Riverside Drive have any available units?
2835 East Riverside Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Indianapolis, IN
.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Indianapolis Rent Report
.
Is 2835 East Riverside Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2835 East Riverside Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2835 East Riverside Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2835 East Riverside Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Indianapolis
.
Does 2835 East Riverside Drive offer parking?
No, 2835 East Riverside Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2835 East Riverside Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2835 East Riverside Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2835 East Riverside Drive have a pool?
No, 2835 East Riverside Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2835 East Riverside Drive have accessible units?
No, 2835 East Riverside Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2835 East Riverside Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2835 East Riverside Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2835 East Riverside Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2835 East Riverside Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Best Cities for Families 2019
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Woodbridge Castleton II
9416 San Miguel Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46250
Colonial Square
5650 Renn Lane
Indianapolis, IN 46254
Northview Apartments of Indianapolis
8607 Cholla Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46240
Pebble Point Apartments
3030 Pebble Point Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46214
Canal Square Apartments of Indianapolis
359 N West St
Indianapolis, IN 46202
Amber Woods
10202 John Jay Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46235
Residences at CityWay
229 S Delaware St
Indianapolis, IN 46204
Woodbridge Apartments in Castleton IN
9414 San Miguel Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46250
Similar Pages
Indianapolis 1 Bedrooms
Indianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with Parking
Indianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Bloomington, IN
Carmel, IN
Greenwood, IN
Fishers, IN
Noblesville, IN
Muncie, IN
Columbus, IN
Lawrence, IN
Plainfield, IN
Lafayette, IN
Brownsburg, IN
Westfield, IN
Nearby Neighborhoods
Downtown Indianapolis
Eastside
Chapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent Greenbriar
Snacks Guion Creek
South Perry
Near Eastside
Crooked Creek
Apartments Near Colleges
University of Indianapolis
Marian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-Indianapolis
Butler University
Ivy Tech Community College