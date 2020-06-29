All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 2834 N Olney St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Last updated October 15 2019 at 12:15 AM

2834 N Olney St

2834 North Olney Street · No Longer Available
Location

2834 North Olney Street, Indianapolis, IN 46218
Martindale - Brightwood

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
3 bedroom 1 bath home.

$50 application fee per adult on the lease.
No credit check. No evictions within the last year. No felonies

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2834 N Olney St have any available units?
2834 N Olney St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 2834 N Olney St currently offering any rent specials?
2834 N Olney St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2834 N Olney St pet-friendly?
No, 2834 N Olney St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 2834 N Olney St offer parking?
No, 2834 N Olney St does not offer parking.
Does 2834 N Olney St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2834 N Olney St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2834 N Olney St have a pool?
No, 2834 N Olney St does not have a pool.
Does 2834 N Olney St have accessible units?
No, 2834 N Olney St does not have accessible units.
Does 2834 N Olney St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2834 N Olney St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2834 N Olney St have units with air conditioning?
No, 2834 N Olney St does not have units with air conditioning.

