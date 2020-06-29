Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 2834 N Olney St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
2834 N Olney St
Last updated October 15 2019 at 12:15 AM
1 of 7
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2834 N Olney St
2834 North Olney Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Martindale - Brightwood
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Location
2834 North Olney Street, Indianapolis, IN 46218
Martindale - Brightwood
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
3 bedroom 1 bath home.
$50 application fee per adult on the lease.
No credit check. No evictions within the last year. No felonies
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2834 N Olney St have any available units?
2834 N Olney St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Indianapolis, IN
.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Indianapolis Rent Report
.
Is 2834 N Olney St currently offering any rent specials?
2834 N Olney St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2834 N Olney St pet-friendly?
No, 2834 N Olney St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Indianapolis
.
Does 2834 N Olney St offer parking?
No, 2834 N Olney St does not offer parking.
Does 2834 N Olney St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2834 N Olney St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2834 N Olney St have a pool?
No, 2834 N Olney St does not have a pool.
Does 2834 N Olney St have accessible units?
No, 2834 N Olney St does not have accessible units.
Does 2834 N Olney St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2834 N Olney St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2834 N Olney St have units with air conditioning?
No, 2834 N Olney St does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Woods of Eagle Creek
4949 Bobwhite Ln
Indianapolis, IN 46254
The Wylde
6612 Eagle Pointe Dr N
Indianapolis, IN 46254
Autumn Chase
3717 Piermont Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46227
Nine+Eighteen Apartments
918 Fort Wayne Avenue
Indianapolis, IN 46202
Park at Eagle Creek
5525 Elkhorn Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46254
800 Capitol
800 N Capitol Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46204
Lawrence Landing Apartments
6875 Faris Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46226
South and Madison
1834 Madison Village Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46227
Similar Pages
Indianapolis 1 Bedrooms
Indianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with Parking
Indianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Bloomington, IN
Carmel, IN
Greenwood, IN
Fishers, IN
Noblesville, IN
Muncie, IN
Columbus, IN
Lawrence, IN
Plainfield, IN
Lafayette, IN
Brownsburg, IN
Westfield, IN
Nearby Neighborhoods
Downtown Indianapolis
Eastside
Chapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent Greenbriar
Snacks Guion Creek
South Perry
Near Eastside
Crooked Creek
Apartments Near Colleges
University of Indianapolis
Marian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-Indianapolis
Butler University
Ivy Tech Community College