All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 2832 Redland Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
2832 Redland Lane
Last updated April 28 2020 at 2:06 AM

2832 Redland Lane

2832 Redland Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2832 Redland Lane, Indianapolis, IN 46217
Southern Dunes

Amenities

w/d hookup
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
LIFE SIMPLIFIED
Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and approximately 1,727 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on first-come, first-served basis.

- Non-refundable application fee: $49.99 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year or longer lease minimum
- Non-refundable holding fee: $250 per home, credited to approved applicants first months rent after move in
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based uponcredit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one months rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Approved Applicants are required to execute a Lease Agreement and submit the full security deposit within 48 hours after approval of the Lease. The Lease start date must be within 14 days after approval. This requirement is applicable to

(RLNE5642408)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2832 Redland Lane have any available units?
2832 Redland Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 2832 Redland Lane have?
Some of 2832 Redland Lane's amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2832 Redland Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2832 Redland Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2832 Redland Lane pet-friendly?
No, 2832 Redland Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 2832 Redland Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2832 Redland Lane offers parking.
Does 2832 Redland Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2832 Redland Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2832 Redland Lane have a pool?
Yes, 2832 Redland Lane has a pool.
Does 2832 Redland Lane have accessible units?
No, 2832 Redland Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2832 Redland Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2832 Redland Lane has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
How to Move Cross Country
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Summerwood on Towne Line
2520 Summer Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46268
TGM Autumn Woods
9075 Autumn Woods Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46250
Creekside at Meridian Hills
2100 Westlane Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46260
Circle City Apartments
1321 N Meridian St
Indianapolis, IN 46202
Campus Townhomes
521 Ransom St
Indianapolis, IN 46202
The View at 79th Apartments
2000 W 79th St
Indianapolis, IN 46260
Landmark
7653 Woodmore Trce
Indianapolis, IN 46260
Braeburn Village Apartments
2170 Braeburn East Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46219

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College