Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:11 PM

2831 Shirley Drive

2831 Shirley Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2831 Shirley Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46222
Eagledale

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
garage
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1873781

Come tour this three bed, one bath home today! This unit has 875 square feet of space, with amenities including a refrigerator, stove, central air, ceiling fans, is freshly painted, newly renovated, and washer/dryer hookups. With access to an attached garage, fenced yard, and porch. Minutes away from I-65. Pet friendly

Take advantage of our self-showing tour with our Rently app. Click the Schedule a Tour or Check Availability button on this page and you’ll be able to see this home ASAP.

BONUS: Have peace of mind in knowing this property is professionally managed by Great Jones Property Management. With a fully staffed 24/7 tenant support hotline, all of your requests will be addressed immediately and all maintenance repairs are performed by licensed and insured vendors. Rent can be paid in cash, online through our portal system, or by check.

BE AWARE: Scams are operating in this region. Email leasing.indy@greatjones.co to contact an official Great Jones representative about this property. Great Jones will never advertise on Craigslist, ask you to wire money, or ask you to keep the key to the home for move in.

This property comes in as-is condition. If this property is part of a homeowner’s association, additional fees may apply. This property does not accept Section 8 vouchers.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2831 Shirley Drive have any available units?
2831 Shirley Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 2831 Shirley Drive have?
Some of 2831 Shirley Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2831 Shirley Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2831 Shirley Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2831 Shirley Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2831 Shirley Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 2831 Shirley Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2831 Shirley Drive does offer parking.
Does 2831 Shirley Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2831 Shirley Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2831 Shirley Drive have a pool?
No, 2831 Shirley Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2831 Shirley Drive have accessible units?
No, 2831 Shirley Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2831 Shirley Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2831 Shirley Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
