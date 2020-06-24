Rent Calculator
Indianapolis, IN
2830 ADDISON MEADOWS LN
Last updated April 18 2019 at 11:23 AM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2830 ADDISON MEADOWS LN
2830 Addison Meadows Lane
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
2830 Addison Meadows Lane, Indianapolis, IN 46203
Southeast Indianapolis
Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
range
Property Amenities
Warren Twp - 4 BR home - Four bedroom, 2.5 bath home in Addison Meadows on Indy's east side. All Electric. Stove, dishwasher and microwave provided. 1700 Sq Ft.
(RLNE4806297)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2830 ADDISON MEADOWS LN have any available units?
2830 ADDISON MEADOWS LN doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Indianapolis, IN
.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Indianapolis Rent Report
.
Is 2830 ADDISON MEADOWS LN currently offering any rent specials?
2830 ADDISON MEADOWS LN is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2830 ADDISON MEADOWS LN pet-friendly?
No, 2830 ADDISON MEADOWS LN is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Indianapolis
.
Does 2830 ADDISON MEADOWS LN offer parking?
No, 2830 ADDISON MEADOWS LN does not offer parking.
Does 2830 ADDISON MEADOWS LN have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2830 ADDISON MEADOWS LN does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2830 ADDISON MEADOWS LN have a pool?
No, 2830 ADDISON MEADOWS LN does not have a pool.
Does 2830 ADDISON MEADOWS LN have accessible units?
No, 2830 ADDISON MEADOWS LN does not have accessible units.
Does 2830 ADDISON MEADOWS LN have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2830 ADDISON MEADOWS LN has units with dishwashers.
Does 2830 ADDISON MEADOWS LN have units with air conditioning?
No, 2830 ADDISON MEADOWS LN does not have units with air conditioning.
