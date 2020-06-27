2827 Pawnee Drive

Amenities

Email rentindianapolis@con-rex.com for details.



You said you needed a 4 bedroom with 2 bathrooms, a 2 car attached car garage, a privacy fenced in backyard with a space perfect for your outdoor furniture, close to convenient shopping and attractions...Stop looking!! We have the home for you! Just wait until you see the kitchen with it's custom cabinetry and the decorative accent fireplace in the family room. There are so many extras waiting for you to see! Stop by today, so that we can make our house your home!!



Conrex is a pet friendly community. WE NO LONGER HAVE A DOG BREED RESTRICTION. Your fur baby(s) are welcome!!! The Pet Deposit is $250 for the first pet, and $25 monthly pet rent. For each additional pet, there is a $100 Pet Deposit plus $10 monthly pet rent.



To register for your self-guided tour and apply for this home today, or see other available properties here in Indianapolis including but not limited to information and Rental Criteria, visit rentconrex.com



Not currently accepting Section 8



Online applications:

1) Find address for which you are applying

2) Click Apply Now

3) Application cost $45.00 per applicant, all persons over 18 must apply

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.