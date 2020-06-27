All apartments in Indianapolis
2827 Pawnee Drive
Last updated July 26 2019 at 10:07 PM

2827 Pawnee Drive

2827 Pawnee Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2827 Pawnee Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46229

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Email rentindianapolis@con-rex.com for details.

You said you needed a 4 bedroom with 2 bathrooms, a 2 car attached car garage, a privacy fenced in backyard with a space perfect for your outdoor furniture, close to convenient shopping and attractions...Stop looking!! We have the home for you! Just wait until you see the kitchen with it's custom cabinetry and the decorative accent fireplace in the family room. There are so many extras waiting for you to see! Stop by today, so that we can make our house your home!!

Conrex is a pet friendly community. WE NO LONGER HAVE A DOG BREED RESTRICTION. Your fur baby(s) are welcome!!! The Pet Deposit is $250 for the first pet, and $25 monthly pet rent. For each additional pet, there is a $100 Pet Deposit plus $10 monthly pet rent.

To register for your self-guided tour and apply for this home today, or see other available properties here in Indianapolis including but not limited to information and Rental Criteria, visit rentconrex.com

Not currently accepting Section 8

Online applications:
1) Find address for which you are applying
2) Click Apply Now
3) Application cost $45.00 per applicant, all persons over 18 must apply
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2827 Pawnee Drive have any available units?
2827 Pawnee Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 2827 Pawnee Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2827 Pawnee Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2827 Pawnee Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2827 Pawnee Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2827 Pawnee Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2827 Pawnee Drive offers parking.
Does 2827 Pawnee Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2827 Pawnee Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2827 Pawnee Drive have a pool?
No, 2827 Pawnee Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2827 Pawnee Drive have accessible units?
No, 2827 Pawnee Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2827 Pawnee Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2827 Pawnee Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2827 Pawnee Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2827 Pawnee Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
