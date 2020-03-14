Rent Calculator
2827 North Kenwood Avenue - 2
Last updated November 14 2019 at 7:22 AM
2827 North Kenwood Avenue - 2
2827 North Kenwood Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
2827 North Kenwood Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46208
Near Northwest - Riverside
Amenities
hardwood floors
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
Cozy 1 bed, 1 bath apartment with beautiful wood floors, perfect for someone who wants their own space!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2827 North Kenwood Avenue - 2 have any available units?
2827 North Kenwood Avenue - 2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Indianapolis, IN
.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Indianapolis Rent Report
.
Is 2827 North Kenwood Avenue - 2 currently offering any rent specials?
2827 North Kenwood Avenue - 2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2827 North Kenwood Avenue - 2 pet-friendly?
No, 2827 North Kenwood Avenue - 2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Indianapolis
.
Does 2827 North Kenwood Avenue - 2 offer parking?
No, 2827 North Kenwood Avenue - 2 does not offer parking.
Does 2827 North Kenwood Avenue - 2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2827 North Kenwood Avenue - 2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2827 North Kenwood Avenue - 2 have a pool?
No, 2827 North Kenwood Avenue - 2 does not have a pool.
Does 2827 North Kenwood Avenue - 2 have accessible units?
No, 2827 North Kenwood Avenue - 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 2827 North Kenwood Avenue - 2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2827 North Kenwood Avenue - 2 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2827 North Kenwood Avenue - 2 have units with air conditioning?
No, 2827 North Kenwood Avenue - 2 does not have units with air conditioning.
