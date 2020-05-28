Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 2820 North Boehning Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
2820 North Boehning Street
Last updated March 6 2020 at 8:57 PM
1 of 9
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2820 North Boehning Street
2820 North Boehning Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
2820 North Boehning Street, Indianapolis, IN 46219
Amenities
on-site laundry
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Cute 3 bedroom, 1 bath home located on Indy's East side in a quiet neighborhood.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2820 North Boehning Street have any available units?
2820 North Boehning Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Indianapolis, IN
.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Indianapolis Rent Report
.
Is 2820 North Boehning Street currently offering any rent specials?
2820 North Boehning Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2820 North Boehning Street pet-friendly?
No, 2820 North Boehning Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Indianapolis
.
Does 2820 North Boehning Street offer parking?
Yes, 2820 North Boehning Street offers parking.
Does 2820 North Boehning Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2820 North Boehning Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2820 North Boehning Street have a pool?
No, 2820 North Boehning Street does not have a pool.
Does 2820 North Boehning Street have accessible units?
No, 2820 North Boehning Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2820 North Boehning Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2820 North Boehning Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2820 North Boehning Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2820 North Boehning Street has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Best Cities for Families 2019
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Keeneland Crest Apartments
8401 Boggs Creek Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46237
82 Flats
8515 Clearwater Ln
Indianapolis, IN 46240
Thompson Village
139 Thompson Way
Indianapolis, IN 46227
Pulliam Square
152 E New York St
Indianapolis, IN 46204
Emerson Place
2110 Emerson Knoll Pl
Indianapolis, IN 46218
Frederick Square
3028 N Webster Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46226
Edge 35
1224 Prospect St
Indianapolis, IN 46203
Quarry at River North
8901 River Crossing Blvd
Indianapolis, IN 46240
Similar Pages
Indianapolis 1 Bedrooms
Indianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with Parking
Indianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Bloomington, IN
Carmel, IN
Greenwood, IN
Fishers, IN
Noblesville, IN
Muncie, IN
Columbus, IN
Lawrence, IN
Plainfield, IN
Lafayette, IN
Brownsburg, IN
Westfield, IN
Nearby Neighborhoods
Downtown Indianapolis
Eastside
Chapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent Greenbriar
Snacks Guion Creek
South Perry
Near Eastside
Crooked Creek
Apartments Near Colleges
University of Indianapolis
Marian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-Indianapolis
Butler University
Ivy Tech Community College