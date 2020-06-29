Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 2820 N Rural St..
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
2820 N Rural St.
Last updated October 11 2019 at 12:31 AM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2820 N Rural St.
2820 North Rural Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Martindale - Brightwood
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Location
2820 North Rural Street, Indianapolis, IN 46218
Martindale - Brightwood
Amenities
w/d hookup
recently renovated
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Nice 2 bedroom 1 bathroom
Washer and dryer hook up
Street parking
Appliances ( refrigerator and stove )
Rent 625.00 Deposit $625
Nice fenced in yard
text 317-478-7219
Nice 2 bedroom 1 bath
Recently rehabbed
Street parking
Central air
Fenced in yard
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2820 N Rural St. have any available units?
2820 N Rural St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Indianapolis, IN
.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Indianapolis Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2820 N Rural St. have?
Some of 2820 N Rural St.'s amenities include w/d hookup, recently renovated, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2820 N Rural St. currently offering any rent specials?
2820 N Rural St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2820 N Rural St. pet-friendly?
No, 2820 N Rural St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Indianapolis
.
Does 2820 N Rural St. offer parking?
No, 2820 N Rural St. does not offer parking.
Does 2820 N Rural St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2820 N Rural St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2820 N Rural St. have a pool?
No, 2820 N Rural St. does not have a pool.
Does 2820 N Rural St. have accessible units?
No, 2820 N Rural St. does not have accessible units.
Does 2820 N Rural St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 2820 N Rural St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Solana Apartments at the Crossing
7745 Solana Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46240
Astoria Park
3640 Beluga Ln
Indianapolis, IN 46214
Scandia Apartments
9250 Kungsholm Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46250
Pangea Fields
3215 N Alton Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46222
Pangea Vistas
1366 N Arlington Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46219
Shore Acres
1105 Westfield Ct W
Indianapolis, IN 46220
Harness Factory Lofts
30 E Georgia St
Indianapolis, IN 46204
Ashton Pointe Apartments of Indianapolis
42 N Lawndale Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46224
Similar Pages
Indianapolis 1 Bedrooms
Indianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with Parking
Indianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Bloomington, IN
Carmel, IN
Greenwood, IN
Fishers, IN
Noblesville, IN
Muncie, IN
Columbus, IN
Lawrence, IN
Plainfield, IN
Lafayette, IN
Brownsburg, IN
Westfield, IN
Nearby Neighborhoods
Downtown Indianapolis
Eastside
Chapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent Greenbriar
Snacks Guion Creek
South Perry
Near Eastside
Crooked Creek
Apartments Near Colleges
University of Indianapolis
Marian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-Indianapolis
Butler University
Ivy Tech Community College