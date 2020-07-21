All apartments in Indianapolis
2814 Heatherlea Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46229

pet friendly
garage
accepts section 8
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Email rentindianapolis@con-rex.com for details.

This ranch stlye 3 bedroom 2 bath has a 1 car attached garage, a spacious living room, separate dining area right off the kitchen, and a huge privacy fenced in back yard. Stop by today so that we can get busy on making our house your home.

Conrex is a pet friendly community. WE NO LONGER HAVE A DOG BREED RESTRICTION. Your fur baby(s) are welcome!!! The Pet Deposit is $250 for the first pet, and $25 monthly pet rent. For each additional pet, there is a $100 Pet Deposit plus $10 monthly pet rent.

To register for your self-guided tour and apply for this home today, or see other available properties here in Indianapolis including but not limited to information and Rental Criteria, visit rentconrex.com

Not currently accepting Section 8

Online applications:
1) Find address for which you are applying
2) Click Apply Now
3) Application cost $45.00 per applicant, all persons over 18 must apply
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Does 2814 Heatherlea Drive have any available units?
2814 Heatherlea Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 2814 Heatherlea Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2814 Heatherlea Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2814 Heatherlea Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2814 Heatherlea Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2814 Heatherlea Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2814 Heatherlea Drive offers parking.
Does 2814 Heatherlea Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2814 Heatherlea Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2814 Heatherlea Drive have a pool?
No, 2814 Heatherlea Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2814 Heatherlea Drive have accessible units?
No, 2814 Heatherlea Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2814 Heatherlea Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2814 Heatherlea Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2814 Heatherlea Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2814 Heatherlea Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
