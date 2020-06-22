All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2814 Boyd Lane

2814 Boyd Lane · No Longer Available
Location

2814 Boyd Lane, Indianapolis, IN 46218
Martindale - Brightwood

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
SPECIAL: Move in prior to November 30th and receive January Rent Free! This special is on select homes. Promotion and prices are subject to change. December 2018 rent must be paid on time to receive concession. This 4 bedroom 2 bath, 1,400 sf home is located in Indianapolis, IN. This home features beautiful vinyl and plush carpeted floors, an updated kitchen with all black appliances, spacious dining area and off street parking. Private back yard, great for pets and outdoor entertaining. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions.Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2814 Boyd Lane have any available units?
2814 Boyd Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 2814 Boyd Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2814 Boyd Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2814 Boyd Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 2814 Boyd Lane is pet friendly.
Does 2814 Boyd Lane offer parking?
No, 2814 Boyd Lane does not offer parking.
Does 2814 Boyd Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2814 Boyd Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2814 Boyd Lane have a pool?
No, 2814 Boyd Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2814 Boyd Lane have accessible units?
No, 2814 Boyd Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2814 Boyd Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 2814 Boyd Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2814 Boyd Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 2814 Boyd Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
