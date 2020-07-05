Rent Calculator
2810 Curry Road
Last updated April 11 2019 at 11:58 PM
2810 Curry Road
2810 Curry Road
Location
2810 Curry Road, Indianapolis, IN 46229
Amenities
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
garage
EAST/WARREN TWP
3 Bedroom, 1.5 Bathroom, 1 Car garage
Very nice 3 bedroom brick ranch style home. Spacious backyard! Beautiful new maintenance-free flooring throughout! Available Now!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2810 Curry Road have any available units?
2810 Curry Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Indianapolis, IN
.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Indianapolis Rent Report
.
Is 2810 Curry Road currently offering any rent specials?
2810 Curry Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2810 Curry Road pet-friendly?
No, 2810 Curry Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Indianapolis
.
Does 2810 Curry Road offer parking?
Yes, 2810 Curry Road offers parking.
Does 2810 Curry Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2810 Curry Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2810 Curry Road have a pool?
No, 2810 Curry Road does not have a pool.
Does 2810 Curry Road have accessible units?
No, 2810 Curry Road does not have accessible units.
Does 2810 Curry Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 2810 Curry Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2810 Curry Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 2810 Curry Road does not have units with air conditioning.
