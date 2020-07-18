All apartments in Indianapolis
2807 Marley Court

2807 Marley Court · No Longer Available
Location

2807 Marley Court, Indianapolis, IN 46268
Crooked Creek

Amenities

pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pool
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutral color scheme, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. (*PLEASE NOTE: Resident will be billed $150/month for pool maintenance fee IF this home has a pool.) Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate Broker in this market. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2807 Marley Court have any available units?
2807 Marley Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 2807 Marley Court currently offering any rent specials?
2807 Marley Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2807 Marley Court pet-friendly?
No, 2807 Marley Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 2807 Marley Court offer parking?
No, 2807 Marley Court does not offer parking.
Does 2807 Marley Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2807 Marley Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2807 Marley Court have a pool?
Yes, 2807 Marley Court has a pool.
Does 2807 Marley Court have accessible units?
No, 2807 Marley Court does not have accessible units.
Does 2807 Marley Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 2807 Marley Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2807 Marley Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 2807 Marley Court does not have units with air conditioning.
