2804 Grassy Creek Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2804 Grassy Creek Drive

2804 Grassy Creek Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2804 Grassy Creek Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46229

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
SPECIAL: Move in prior to February 15th and receive April Rent Free! This special is on select homes. Promotion and prices are subject to change. March 2019 rent must be paid on time to receive concession. Schedule a tour today to view this home located in Indianapolis, IN. It offers 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and 1,064.00 sq ft of living space. Features include hardwood floors and plush carpeting, a kitchen with all black appliances, 1 car garage, private back patio with fenced in yard, and more. Professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

