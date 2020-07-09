2732 Morning Star Drive

Amenities

This is a charming 4 Bedroom 1 and a half bathroom home located in Indianapolis, IN! Featuring stainless steel appliances and an abundance of cabinet space this home is a must see! Did we mention the huge back yard? Stop by today!



*WE NO LONGER HAVE A DOG BREED RESTRICTION. Your fur baby(s) are welcome!!!



This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits.



Conrex is committed to compliance with Fair Housing laws. Applicants must meet our financial and background criteria. Visit our website to learn more about our rental criteria and our application process. This property does not qualify for Section 8 vouchers.



