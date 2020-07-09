All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 2732 Morning Star Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
2732 Morning Star Drive
Last updated November 14 2019 at 7:15 AM

2732 Morning Star Drive

2732 Morning Star Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2732 Morning Star Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46229

Amenities

pet friendly
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Email rentindianapolis@con-rex.com for details.

This is a charming 4 Bedroom 1 and a half bathroom home located in Indianapolis, IN! Featuring stainless steel appliances and an abundance of cabinet space this home is a must see! Did we mention the huge back yard? Stop by today!

*WE NO LONGER HAVE A DOG BREED RESTRICTION. Your fur baby(s) are welcome!!!

This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits.

Conrex is committed to compliance with Fair Housing laws. Applicants must meet our financial and background criteria. Visit our website to learn more about our rental criteria and our application process. This property does not qualify for Section 8 vouchers.

Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2732 Morning Star Drive have any available units?
2732 Morning Star Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 2732 Morning Star Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2732 Morning Star Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2732 Morning Star Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2732 Morning Star Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2732 Morning Star Drive offer parking?
No, 2732 Morning Star Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2732 Morning Star Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2732 Morning Star Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2732 Morning Star Drive have a pool?
No, 2732 Morning Star Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2732 Morning Star Drive have accessible units?
No, 2732 Morning Star Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2732 Morning Star Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2732 Morning Star Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2732 Morning Star Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2732 Morning Star Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bayview Club Apartments
7545 Bayview Club Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46250
Pinnex
931 Fletcher Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46203
Campus Townhomes
521 Ransom St
Indianapolis, IN 46202
Meridian Lakes Apartments
7344 Meridian Hills Ct
Indianapolis, IN 46260
10 West
7855 Cimarron Trail
Indianapolis, IN 46214
The Plaza at Library Square
902 N Pennsylvania St
Indianapolis, IN 46204
Ashford Meridian Hills
2085 Waterford Pl
Indianapolis, IN 46260
Notch at Nora
8502 Westfield Boulevard
Indianapolis, IN 46240

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College