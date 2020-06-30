All apartments in Indianapolis
2727 Mercury Court
Last updated February 12 2020 at 4:27 PM

2727 Mercury Court

2727 Mercury Court · No Longer Available
Location

2727 Mercury Court, Indianapolis, IN 46229

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
Email rentindianapolis@con-rex.com for details.This beautiful 4 Bedroom 1.5 Bathroom home is ready for you to move in! Featuring a large fenced in back yard and much more you will not want to let this one pass by! All Conrex homes are move in ready and come As-Is.

*WE NO LONGER HAVE A DOG BREED RESTRICTION. Your fur baby(s) are welcome!!!

This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits.

Conrex is committed to compliance with Fair Housing laws. Applicants must meet our financial and background criteria. Visit our website to learn more about our rental criteria and our application process. This property does not qualify for Section 8 vouchers.

Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2727 Mercury Court have any available units?
2727 Mercury Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 2727 Mercury Court currently offering any rent specials?
2727 Mercury Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2727 Mercury Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 2727 Mercury Court is pet friendly.
Does 2727 Mercury Court offer parking?
No, 2727 Mercury Court does not offer parking.
Does 2727 Mercury Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2727 Mercury Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2727 Mercury Court have a pool?
No, 2727 Mercury Court does not have a pool.
Does 2727 Mercury Court have accessible units?
No, 2727 Mercury Court does not have accessible units.
Does 2727 Mercury Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 2727 Mercury Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2727 Mercury Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 2727 Mercury Court does not have units with air conditioning.

