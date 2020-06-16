All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated June 16 2020 at 11:17 PM

2712 Addison Meadows Lane

2712 Addison Meadows Lane · No Longer Available
Location

2712 Addison Meadows Lane, Indianapolis, IN 46203
Southeast Indianapolis

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
air conditioning
microwave
range
oven
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
This is a spacious 4 bedroom/2.5 bath single family home located in Warren Township. The home comes with a refrigerator, stove/oven, dishwasher, microwave, and central air! Pets are welcome. This home does not accept Section 8.

LEASE TERMS: 12 months.

UTILITIES: All Electric.

TENANT PAYS: All Utilities.

CENTRAL AIR: Yes.

Pet Deposit/Pet Policy: A maximum of 2 pets per property will be allowed with a non-refundable pet fee of $200. There will be a $20 per pet per month charge for pet rent. The following breeds are restricted: Pit Bull and Rottweiler.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2712 Addison Meadows Lane have any available units?
2712 Addison Meadows Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 2712 Addison Meadows Lane have?
Some of 2712 Addison Meadows Lane's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2712 Addison Meadows Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2712 Addison Meadows Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2712 Addison Meadows Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 2712 Addison Meadows Lane is pet friendly.
Does 2712 Addison Meadows Lane offer parking?
No, 2712 Addison Meadows Lane does not offer parking.
Does 2712 Addison Meadows Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2712 Addison Meadows Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2712 Addison Meadows Lane have a pool?
No, 2712 Addison Meadows Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2712 Addison Meadows Lane have accessible units?
No, 2712 Addison Meadows Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2712 Addison Meadows Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2712 Addison Meadows Lane has units with dishwashers.
