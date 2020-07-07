All apartments in Indianapolis
2708 Astro Drive
2708 Astro Drive

2708 Astro Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2708 Astro Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46229

Amenities

pet friendly
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Email rentindianapolis@con-rex.com for details! this is a cozy and quaint 3 Bedroom 1 and a half bathroom home located in Indianapolis! This home features stainless steel appliances and a nice eat in kitchen. there is also an ample amount of cabinet space in the kitchen! Don't Delay!

*WE NO LONGER HAVE A DOG BREED RESTRICTION. Your fur baby(s) are welcome!!!

This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits.

Conrex is committed to compliance with Fair Housing laws. Applicants must meet our financial and background criteria. Visit our website to learn more about our rental criteria and our application process. This property does not qualify for Section 8 vouchers.

Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2708 Astro Drive have any available units?
2708 Astro Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 2708 Astro Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2708 Astro Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2708 Astro Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2708 Astro Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2708 Astro Drive offer parking?
No, 2708 Astro Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2708 Astro Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2708 Astro Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2708 Astro Drive have a pool?
No, 2708 Astro Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2708 Astro Drive have accessible units?
No, 2708 Astro Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2708 Astro Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2708 Astro Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2708 Astro Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2708 Astro Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

