2704 Constellation Drive

patio / balcony pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 parking garage

$300 Dollars off first full months rent!!!



Email rentindianapolis@con-rex.com for details.



This ranch style 3 bedroom 1.5 bath has updated features! It's been freshly painted, and has beautiful new flooring throughout!! The bathroom has a long counter top perfect for accessories! It has a 1 car attached garage perfect for Indiana weather!! Plenty of closet space, and a huge backyard with a patio pad! Stop by today!! Make this house your home today!



*WE NO LONGER HAVE A DOG BREED RESTRICTION. Your fur baby(s) are welcome!!!



This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits.



Conrex is committed to compliance with Fair Housing laws. Applicants must meet our financial and background criteria. Visit our website to learn more about our rental criteria and our application process. This property does not qualify for Section 8 vouchers.



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.