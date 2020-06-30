All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated March 9 2020 at 7:50 PM

2704 Constellation Drive

2704 Constellation Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2704 Constellation Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46229

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
garage
$300 Dollars off first full months rent!!!

Email rentindianapolis@con-rex.com for details.

This ranch style 3 bedroom 1.5 bath has updated features! It's been freshly painted, and has beautiful new flooring throughout!! The bathroom has a long counter top perfect for accessories! It has a 1 car attached garage perfect for Indiana weather!! Plenty of closet space, and a huge backyard with a patio pad! Stop by today!! Make this house your home today!

*WE NO LONGER HAVE A DOG BREED RESTRICTION. Your fur baby(s) are welcome!!!

This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits.

Conrex is committed to compliance with Fair Housing laws. Applicants must meet our financial and background criteria. Visit our website to learn more about our rental criteria and our application process. This property does not qualify for Section 8 vouchers.

Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2704 Constellation Drive have any available units?
2704 Constellation Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 2704 Constellation Drive have?
Some of 2704 Constellation Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2704 Constellation Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2704 Constellation Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2704 Constellation Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2704 Constellation Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2704 Constellation Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2704 Constellation Drive offers parking.
Does 2704 Constellation Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2704 Constellation Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2704 Constellation Drive have a pool?
No, 2704 Constellation Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2704 Constellation Drive have accessible units?
No, 2704 Constellation Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2704 Constellation Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2704 Constellation Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

