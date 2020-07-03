Rent Calculator
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
27 S, Colorado St
Last updated January 29 2020 at 6:45 AM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
27 S, Colorado St
27 S Colorado Ave
·
No Longer Available
Location
27 S Colorado Ave, Indianapolis, IN 46201
Near Southeast
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 27 S, Colorado St have any available units?
27 S, Colorado St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Indianapolis, IN
.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Indianapolis Rent Report
.
Is 27 S, Colorado St currently offering any rent specials?
27 S, Colorado St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 27 S, Colorado St pet-friendly?
No, 27 S, Colorado St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Indianapolis
.
Does 27 S, Colorado St offer parking?
No, 27 S, Colorado St does not offer parking.
Does 27 S, Colorado St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 27 S, Colorado St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 27 S, Colorado St have a pool?
No, 27 S, Colorado St does not have a pool.
Does 27 S, Colorado St have accessible units?
No, 27 S, Colorado St does not have accessible units.
Does 27 S, Colorado St have units with dishwashers?
No, 27 S, Colorado St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 27 S, Colorado St have units with air conditioning?
No, 27 S, Colorado St does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
