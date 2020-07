Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly recently renovated microwave range oven

Unit Amenities in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Newly renovated 2 bed and 2 full bath home in close reach to Fountain Square! Large yard. New flooring throughout. Bonus room upstairs. Washer and dryer included.



Pets: $250/ea refundable deposit, then $25/mo. Lawncare is included. Tenant pays for all utilities.



Pre-qualify: No evictions or open bankruptcies on credit report, no felonies, and must gross at least 3x rent. Email Dan at dan@indyurbanadvisors.com and mention you pre-qualify to schedule a showing!