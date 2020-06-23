All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2661 Kay Ellen Drive

2661 Kay Ellen Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2661 Kay Ellen Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46229

Amenities

recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Beautifully updated 4 bed 2.5 bath home in a very desirable neighborhood located in Warren Township. Schedule a showing today. - Beautifully updated 4 bed 2.5 bath home in a very desirable neighborhood located in Warren Township. Schedule a showing today.

(RLNE4613261)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2661 Kay Ellen Drive have any available units?
2661 Kay Ellen Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 2661 Kay Ellen Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2661 Kay Ellen Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2661 Kay Ellen Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2661 Kay Ellen Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 2661 Kay Ellen Drive offer parking?
No, 2661 Kay Ellen Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2661 Kay Ellen Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2661 Kay Ellen Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2661 Kay Ellen Drive have a pool?
No, 2661 Kay Ellen Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2661 Kay Ellen Drive have accessible units?
No, 2661 Kay Ellen Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2661 Kay Ellen Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2661 Kay Ellen Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2661 Kay Ellen Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2661 Kay Ellen Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
