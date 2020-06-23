Beautifully updated 4 bed 2.5 bath home in a very desirable neighborhood located in Warren Township. Schedule a showing today. - Beautifully updated 4 bed 2.5 bath home in a very desirable neighborhood located in Warren Township. Schedule a showing today.
(RLNE4613261)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2661 Kay Ellen Drive have any available units?
2661 Kay Ellen Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.