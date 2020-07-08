2630 Highland Pl, Indianapolis, IN 46208 Near Northwest - Riverside
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
tennis court
MOVE IN SPECIAL 1/2 off security deposit!! 3 bed 1 bath located minutes from downtown. - Check out this recently remodeled 3 bedroom one bath home located close to downtown. Only minutes from the canal. Beautiful hardwoods in this home. Schedule a self showing by registering at rently.com
(RLNE2019208)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2630 Highland Avenue have any available units?
2630 Highland Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.