2630 Highland Avenue
Last updated December 18 2019 at 11:17 AM

2630 Highland Avenue

2630 Highland Pl · No Longer Available
Location

2630 Highland Pl, Indianapolis, IN 46208
Near Northwest - Riverside

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
tennis court
MOVE IN SPECIAL 1/2 off security deposit!! 3 bed 1 bath located minutes from downtown. - Check out this recently remodeled 3 bedroom one bath home located close to downtown. Only minutes from the canal. Beautiful hardwoods in this home. Schedule a self showing by registering at rently.com

(RLNE2019208)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2630 Highland Avenue have any available units?
2630 Highland Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 2630 Highland Avenue have?
Some of 2630 Highland Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2630 Highland Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2630 Highland Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2630 Highland Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2630 Highland Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 2630 Highland Avenue offer parking?
No, 2630 Highland Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 2630 Highland Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2630 Highland Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2630 Highland Avenue have a pool?
No, 2630 Highland Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2630 Highland Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2630 Highland Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2630 Highland Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2630 Highland Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

