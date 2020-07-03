All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2628 N Lasalle St

2628 North Lasalle Street · No Longer Available
Location

2628 North Lasalle Street, Indianapolis, IN 46218
Martindale - Brightwood

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/7fb25ad020 ----
This home is move-in ready and available now! At Alpine Leasing, we schedule property viewings through our automated showing service. Call 317-747-2247 or go to www.317rental.com, search for the property and simply click Schedule Showing.

We get a lot of inquiries and our properties turn over fast. If you would like to receive priority treatment from our leasing team, go to 317rental.com to get a pre-approval. Click on any property to Apply Online. A pre-approval allows you to put $ down immediately to take a home off the market AND you\'re also approved for a dollar amount good for any other Alpine Leasing properties in your rental price range. We usually have 70-80 Indy rental properties available!

12 months

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2628 N Lasalle St have any available units?
2628 N Lasalle St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 2628 N Lasalle St currently offering any rent specials?
2628 N Lasalle St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2628 N Lasalle St pet-friendly?
No, 2628 N Lasalle St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 2628 N Lasalle St offer parking?
No, 2628 N Lasalle St does not offer parking.
Does 2628 N Lasalle St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2628 N Lasalle St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2628 N Lasalle St have a pool?
No, 2628 N Lasalle St does not have a pool.
Does 2628 N Lasalle St have accessible units?
No, 2628 N Lasalle St does not have accessible units.
Does 2628 N Lasalle St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2628 N Lasalle St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2628 N Lasalle St have units with air conditioning?
No, 2628 N Lasalle St does not have units with air conditioning.

