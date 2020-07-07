Rent Calculator
2627 S Goodlet Ave
2627 S Goodlet Ave
2627 South Goodlet Avenue
Location
2627 South Goodlet Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46241
Maywood
Amenities
w/d hookup
garage
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Very Cute fenced in 2 bedroom home with washer/dryer connection. Nice size bedrooms in a quiet neighborhood. Wayne township schooling.
Contact us today for a virtual tour 317-721-8715
(RLNE5779104)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2627 S Goodlet Ave have any available units?
2627 S Goodlet Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Indianapolis, IN
.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Indianapolis Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2627 S Goodlet Ave have?
Some of 2627 S Goodlet Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, garage, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2627 S Goodlet Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2627 S Goodlet Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2627 S Goodlet Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 2627 S Goodlet Ave is pet friendly.
Does 2627 S Goodlet Ave offer parking?
Yes, 2627 S Goodlet Ave offers parking.
Does 2627 S Goodlet Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2627 S Goodlet Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2627 S Goodlet Ave have a pool?
No, 2627 S Goodlet Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2627 S Goodlet Ave have accessible units?
No, 2627 S Goodlet Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2627 S Goodlet Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 2627 S Goodlet Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
