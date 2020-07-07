All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated May 19 2020 at 11:54 AM

2627 S Goodlet Ave

2627 South Goodlet Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2627 South Goodlet Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46241
Maywood

Amenities

w/d hookup
garage
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Very Cute fenced in 2 bedroom home with washer/dryer connection. Nice size bedrooms in a quiet neighborhood. Wayne township schooling.
Contact us today for a virtual tour 317-721-8715

(RLNE5779104)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2627 S Goodlet Ave have any available units?
2627 S Goodlet Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 2627 S Goodlet Ave have?
Some of 2627 S Goodlet Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, garage, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2627 S Goodlet Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2627 S Goodlet Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2627 S Goodlet Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 2627 S Goodlet Ave is pet friendly.
Does 2627 S Goodlet Ave offer parking?
Yes, 2627 S Goodlet Ave offers parking.
Does 2627 S Goodlet Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2627 S Goodlet Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2627 S Goodlet Ave have a pool?
No, 2627 S Goodlet Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2627 S Goodlet Ave have accessible units?
No, 2627 S Goodlet Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2627 S Goodlet Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 2627 S Goodlet Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

