Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
2625 East Saint Clair Street
Last updated July 24 2019 at 3:31 PM
1 of 9
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2625 East Saint Clair Street
2625 East Saint Clair Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Near Eastside
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Location
2625 East Saint Clair Street, Indianapolis, IN 46201
Near Eastside
Amenities
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Rental Terms: Rent: $599, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $599
Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2625 East Saint Clair Street have any available units?
2625 East Saint Clair Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Indianapolis, IN
.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Indianapolis Rent Report
.
Is 2625 East Saint Clair Street currently offering any rent specials?
2625 East Saint Clair Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2625 East Saint Clair Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2625 East Saint Clair Street is pet friendly.
Does 2625 East Saint Clair Street offer parking?
No, 2625 East Saint Clair Street does not offer parking.
Does 2625 East Saint Clair Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2625 East Saint Clair Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2625 East Saint Clair Street have a pool?
No, 2625 East Saint Clair Street does not have a pool.
Does 2625 East Saint Clair Street have accessible units?
No, 2625 East Saint Clair Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2625 East Saint Clair Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2625 East Saint Clair Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2625 East Saint Clair Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 2625 East Saint Clair Street does not have units with air conditioning.
