All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 2625 East Saint Clair Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
2625 East Saint Clair Street
Last updated July 24 2019 at 3:31 PM

2625 East Saint Clair Street

2625 East Saint Clair Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Near Eastside
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

2625 East Saint Clair Street, Indianapolis, IN 46201
Near Eastside

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Rental Terms: Rent: $599, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $599

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2625 East Saint Clair Street have any available units?
2625 East Saint Clair Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 2625 East Saint Clair Street currently offering any rent specials?
2625 East Saint Clair Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2625 East Saint Clair Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2625 East Saint Clair Street is pet friendly.
Does 2625 East Saint Clair Street offer parking?
No, 2625 East Saint Clair Street does not offer parking.
Does 2625 East Saint Clair Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2625 East Saint Clair Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2625 East Saint Clair Street have a pool?
No, 2625 East Saint Clair Street does not have a pool.
Does 2625 East Saint Clair Street have accessible units?
No, 2625 East Saint Clair Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2625 East Saint Clair Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2625 East Saint Clair Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2625 East Saint Clair Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 2625 East Saint Clair Street does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Woodbridge Castleton II
9416 San Miguel Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46250
Creek Bay at Meridian Woods
6650 Creek Bay Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46217
Carriage House East
10174 Tinton Court
Indianapolis, IN 46235
Emerson Place
2110 Emerson Knoll Pl
Indianapolis, IN 46218
Harness Factory Lofts
30 E Georgia St
Indianapolis, IN 46204
Penn Street Tower
115 N Pennsylvania St
Indianapolis, IN 46204
Avery Point
8525 Laurel Valley Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46250
South and Madison
1834 Madison Village Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46227

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College