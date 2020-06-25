2618 N Keystone Ave

Amenities
CENTER TOWNSHIP: N Keystone & E 25th
Single Family home has 3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom
Other Features include: Bonus room, hardwood floors, washer and dryer in the home, eat in kitchen, fenced in yard
APPLIANCES INCLUDED: Refrigerator, Stove/Oven
CENTRAL AIR: NO
LEASE TERMS: 12 month lease required.
PET POLICY: YES (Refer to Pet Policy)
UTILITIES: Electric, Gas and water
Tenant Pays: All Utilities
CONTACT:
For more information or to schedule a showing contact us at 317-662-4890 or email info@cityplaceindy.com