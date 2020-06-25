All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 2618 N Keystone Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
2618 N Keystone Ave
Last updated July 3 2019 at 7:54 AM

2618 N Keystone Ave

2618 N Keystone Ave · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Martindale - Brightwood
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

2618 N Keystone Ave, Indianapolis, IN 46218
Martindale - Brightwood

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
air conditioning
range
oven
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
CENTER TOWNSHIP: N Keystone & E 25th
Single Family home has 3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom
Other Features include: Bonus room, hardwood floors, washer and dryer in the home, eat in kitchen, fenced in yard

APPLIANCES INCLUDED: Refrigerator, Stove/Oven

CENTRAL AIR: NO

LEASE TERMS: 12 month lease required.

PET POLICY: YES (Refer to Pet Policy)

UTILITIES: Electric, Gas and water

Tenant Pays: All Utilities

CONTACT:
For more information or to schedule a showing contact us at 317-662-4890 or email info@cityplaceindy.com See other listings at www.CityPlaceIndy.com ***If you would like to be the first one to know about new properties or price reductions like us on FACEBOOK by going to www.facebook.com/cityplaceindy

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2618 N Keystone Ave have any available units?
2618 N Keystone Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 2618 N Keystone Ave have?
Some of 2618 N Keystone Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2618 N Keystone Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2618 N Keystone Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2618 N Keystone Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 2618 N Keystone Ave is pet friendly.
Does 2618 N Keystone Ave offer parking?
No, 2618 N Keystone Ave does not offer parking.
Does 2618 N Keystone Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2618 N Keystone Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2618 N Keystone Ave have a pool?
No, 2618 N Keystone Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2618 N Keystone Ave have accessible units?
No, 2618 N Keystone Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2618 N Keystone Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 2618 N Keystone Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
How to Find a Sublet
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

West Park
1225 West Park Way
Indianapolis, IN 46214
The Residence at White River Apartments
3861 Gable Lane Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46228
Glen Ridge Manor
4737 E 19th St
Indianapolis, IN 46218
Oakbrook Village
6098 Georgetown Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46254
Seasons of Carmel
9815 Seasons West Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46280
Pangea Hills
5500 Pleasant Hill Cir
Indianapolis, IN 46224
The Plaza at Library Square
902 N Pennsylvania St
Indianapolis, IN 46204
Quarry at River North
8901 River Crossing Blvd
Indianapolis, IN 46240

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College