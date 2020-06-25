2618 N Keystone Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors in unit laundry oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

CENTER TOWNSHIP: N Keystone & E 25th

Single Family home has 3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom

Other Features include: Bonus room, hardwood floors, washer and dryer in the home, eat in kitchen, fenced in yard



APPLIANCES INCLUDED: Refrigerator, Stove/Oven



CENTRAL AIR: NO



LEASE TERMS: 12 month lease required.



PET POLICY: YES (Refer to Pet Policy)



UTILITIES: Electric, Gas and water



Tenant Pays: All Utilities



CONTACT:

For more information or to schedule a showing contact us at 317-662-4890 or email info@cityplaceindy.com