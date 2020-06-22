All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 2617 Sheffield Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
2617 Sheffield Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2617 Sheffield Drive

2617 Sheffield Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2617 Sheffield Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46229

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
SPECIAL: Move in prior to February 28th and receive $500 off April Rent! This special is on select homes. Promotion and prices are subject to change. March 2019 rent must be paid on time to receive concession. This home features 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and 1600 sq/ft of comfortable living space. It includes a finished basement/second living room, spacious family room, classic dining area, cook-friendly kitchen, beautiful red back deck, fenced-in back yard, and so much more just waiting for you to come and claim it! Plush carpeting throughout the home to match any decor, with tiled flooring installed in the kitchen. The kitchen features sleek, all black cabinetry and appliances. Each bedroom is spacious, comes with plenty of closet space, and the decorative possibilities are endless! Don't miss out on this wonderful opportunity! Professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2617 Sheffield Drive have any available units?
2617 Sheffield Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 2617 Sheffield Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2617 Sheffield Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2617 Sheffield Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2617 Sheffield Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2617 Sheffield Drive offer parking?
No, 2617 Sheffield Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2617 Sheffield Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2617 Sheffield Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2617 Sheffield Drive have a pool?
No, 2617 Sheffield Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2617 Sheffield Drive have accessible units?
No, 2617 Sheffield Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2617 Sheffield Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2617 Sheffield Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2617 Sheffield Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2617 Sheffield Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Marott Apartments
2625 N Meridian St
Indianapolis, IN 46208
Monon Lofts
1122 E 16th St
Indianapolis, IN 46202
Broad Ripple Flats
6026 North College Avenue
Indianapolis, IN 46220
Temple Lofts
1226 Dr Martin Luther King Jr St
Indianapolis, IN 46202
10 West
7855 Cimarron Trail
Indianapolis, IN 46214
Landmark
7653 Woodmore Trce
Indianapolis, IN 46260
Turnverein
902 N Meridian St
Indianapolis, IN 46204
Redwood Indianapolis
7925 Carlington Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46237

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College