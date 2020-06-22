2617 Sheffield Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly carpet

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

SPECIAL: Move in prior to February 28th and receive $500 off April Rent! This special is on select homes. Promotion and prices are subject to change. March 2019 rent must be paid on time to receive concession. This home features 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and 1600 sq/ft of comfortable living space. It includes a finished basement/second living room, spacious family room, classic dining area, cook-friendly kitchen, beautiful red back deck, fenced-in back yard, and so much more just waiting for you to come and claim it! Plush carpeting throughout the home to match any decor, with tiled flooring installed in the kitchen. The kitchen features sleek, all black cabinetry and appliances. Each bedroom is spacious, comes with plenty of closet space, and the decorative possibilities are endless! Don't miss out on this wonderful opportunity! Professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.