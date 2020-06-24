All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated April 30 2019 at 10:11 PM

2615 North Lasalle Street

2615 North Lasalle Street · No Longer Available
Location

2615 North Lasalle Street, Indianapolis, IN 46218
Martindale - Brightwood

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
recently renovated
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
This Charming Bungalow is Move-In Ready! Be the first to enjoy the new flooring and paint! Features include: Spacious Living Room; Dining Room; Updated Bathroom; Full Basement with Laundry Hook-Ups & Covered Porch!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2615 North Lasalle Street have any available units?
2615 North Lasalle Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 2615 North Lasalle Street have?
Some of 2615 North Lasalle Street's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2615 North Lasalle Street currently offering any rent specials?
2615 North Lasalle Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2615 North Lasalle Street pet-friendly?
No, 2615 North Lasalle Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 2615 North Lasalle Street offer parking?
No, 2615 North Lasalle Street does not offer parking.
Does 2615 North Lasalle Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2615 North Lasalle Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2615 North Lasalle Street have a pool?
No, 2615 North Lasalle Street does not have a pool.
Does 2615 North Lasalle Street have accessible units?
No, 2615 North Lasalle Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2615 North Lasalle Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2615 North Lasalle Street does not have units with dishwashers.
