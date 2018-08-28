2608 Sheffield Dr

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony fireplace carpet range oven

Available 09/07/19 26508 Sheffield Drive, 4Bed/2Bath, Warren Township - Property Id: 151311



Home has a full bath on each floor, laundry room, & bonus family room with fireplace. All kitchen appliances included. Quiet subdivision in Warren Township. Large fenced backyard & deck. 2 driveways (one wraps around to the back yard).

Current lease expires 8/31/19. Home available around 9/7/19.



*Tenant may be selected before then.

*Applicant must have a Section 8 voucher and RTA.



APPLY HERE https://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/151311

$45 application fee is refunded by the owner if you are accepted.



If you have any questions, please text 888-317-3662

NO PETS. NO EVICTIONS.

Near East 25th St between Mitthoeffer & German Church Rd

Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/151311p

No Pets Allowed



