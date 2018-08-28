All apartments in Indianapolis
Indianapolis, IN
2608 Sheffield Dr
Last updated September 4 2019 at 10:46 AM

2608 Sheffield Dr

2608 Sheffield Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2608 Sheffield Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46229

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
fireplace
carpet
range
oven
Available 09/07/19 26508 Sheffield Drive, 4Bed/2Bath, Warren Township - Property Id: 151311

Home has a full bath on each floor, laundry room, & bonus family room with fireplace. All kitchen appliances included. Quiet subdivision in Warren Township. Large fenced backyard & deck. 2 driveways (one wraps around to the back yard).
Current lease expires 8/31/19. Home available around 9/7/19.

*Tenant may be selected before then.
*Applicant must have a Section 8 voucher and RTA.

APPLY HERE https://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/151311
$45 application fee is refunded by the owner if you are accepted.

If you have any questions, please text 888-317-3662
NO PETS. NO EVICTIONS.
Near East 25th St between Mitthoeffer & German Church Rd
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/151311p
Property Id 151311

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5118971)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2608 Sheffield Dr have any available units?
2608 Sheffield Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 2608 Sheffield Dr have?
Some of 2608 Sheffield Dr's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2608 Sheffield Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2608 Sheffield Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2608 Sheffield Dr pet-friendly?
No, 2608 Sheffield Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 2608 Sheffield Dr offer parking?
No, 2608 Sheffield Dr does not offer parking.
Does 2608 Sheffield Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2608 Sheffield Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2608 Sheffield Dr have a pool?
No, 2608 Sheffield Dr does not have a pool.
Does 2608 Sheffield Dr have accessible units?
No, 2608 Sheffield Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2608 Sheffield Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 2608 Sheffield Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
