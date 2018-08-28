2608 Sheffield Dr

Amenities
Available 09/07/19 26508 Sheffield Drive, 4Bed/2Bath, Warren Township - Property Id: 151311
Home has a full bath on each floor, laundry room, & bonus family room with fireplace. All kitchen appliances included. Quiet subdivision in Warren Township. Large fenced backyard & deck. 2 driveways (one wraps around to the back yard).
Current lease expires 8/31/19. Home available around 9/7/19.
*Tenant may be selected before then.
*Applicant must have a Section 8 voucher and RTA.
APPLY HERE https://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/151311
$45 application fee is refunded by the owner if you are accepted.
If you have any questions, please text 888-317-3662
NO PETS. NO EVICTIONS.
Near East 25th St between Mitthoeffer & German Church Rd
