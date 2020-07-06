Rent Calculator
2605 Shelby Street
2605 Shelby Street
2605 Shelby Street
No Longer Available
Location
2605 Shelby Street, Indianapolis, IN 46203
Garfield Park
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
2605 Shelby St.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2605 Shelby Street have any available units?
2605 Shelby Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Indianapolis, IN
.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Indianapolis Rent Report
.
Is 2605 Shelby Street currently offering any rent specials?
2605 Shelby Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2605 Shelby Street pet-friendly?
No, 2605 Shelby Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Indianapolis
.
Does 2605 Shelby Street offer parking?
No, 2605 Shelby Street does not offer parking.
Does 2605 Shelby Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2605 Shelby Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2605 Shelby Street have a pool?
No, 2605 Shelby Street does not have a pool.
Does 2605 Shelby Street have accessible units?
No, 2605 Shelby Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2605 Shelby Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2605 Shelby Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2605 Shelby Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 2605 Shelby Street does not have units with air conditioning.
