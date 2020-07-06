All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 2605 Shelby Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
2605 Shelby Street
Last updated February 17 2020 at 8:35 PM

2605 Shelby Street

2605 Shelby Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2605 Shelby Street, Indianapolis, IN 46203
Garfield Park

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
2605 Shelby St.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2605 Shelby Street have any available units?
2605 Shelby Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 2605 Shelby Street currently offering any rent specials?
2605 Shelby Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2605 Shelby Street pet-friendly?
No, 2605 Shelby Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 2605 Shelby Street offer parking?
No, 2605 Shelby Street does not offer parking.
Does 2605 Shelby Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2605 Shelby Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2605 Shelby Street have a pool?
No, 2605 Shelby Street does not have a pool.
Does 2605 Shelby Street have accessible units?
No, 2605 Shelby Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2605 Shelby Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2605 Shelby Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2605 Shelby Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 2605 Shelby Street does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ivy Knoll Apartments
5707 Ivy Knoll Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46250
Pinnex
931 Fletcher Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46203
Windsor Park
6764 Lambert St
Indianapolis, IN 46241
Overlook at Valley Ridge
6810 Valley Ridge Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46237
River Crossing
8720 Knickerbocker Way
Indianapolis, IN 46240
Turnverein
902 N Meridian St
Indianapolis, IN 46204
Notch at Nora
8502 Westfield Boulevard
Indianapolis, IN 46240
Redwood Indianapolis
7925 Carlington Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46237

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College