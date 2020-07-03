2604 Station Street

Amenities

pet friendly

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This large, spacious home offers exactly what you need. It features 4 large bedrooms and 1.5 bathrooms. The living room flows into a separate dining room and into the kitchen. The kitchen has lots of counter space and tons of cabinets for storage. Brand new vinyl floors flow throughout the home in all rooms. The separate laundry area makes this task a bit easier. Tons of windows allow you to see out to the large yard that offers tons of space to play and entertain.



Please Note: Tenant is responsible for all utilities. Smoking is not allowed in the unit. Renters insurance required



Application - $50/Adult age 18 and older:

https://app.propertyware.com/pw/portals/ethositymanagement/tenantApplication.action?unitID=2124578840



To schedule a self-guided viewing, use the Rently.com link below:

https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1107958?source=marketing



Please check our website for info on fees, deposits, the application process and for more about the home, www.ethositypm.com



Call Ethosity Property Management for details - 888.212.3764, option 3



***Ethosity cannot guarantee information provided on 3rd party sites. Always check our website or call our office for accurate details.***

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.