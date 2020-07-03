All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 2604 Station Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
2604 Station Street
Last updated October 17 2019 at 1:50 AM

2604 Station Street

2604 Station Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Martindale - Brightwood
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

2604 Station Street, Indianapolis, IN 46218
Martindale - Brightwood

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This large, spacious home offers exactly what you need. It features 4 large bedrooms and 1.5 bathrooms. The living room flows into a separate dining room and into the kitchen. The kitchen has lots of counter space and tons of cabinets for storage. Brand new vinyl floors flow throughout the home in all rooms. The separate laundry area makes this task a bit easier. Tons of windows allow you to see out to the large yard that offers tons of space to play and entertain.

Please Note: Tenant is responsible for all utilities. Smoking is not allowed in the unit. Renters insurance required

Application - $50/Adult age 18 and older:
https://app.propertyware.com/pw/portals/ethositymanagement/tenantApplication.action?unitID=2124578840

To schedule a self-guided viewing, use the Rently.com link below:
https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1107958?source=marketing

Please check our website for info on fees, deposits, the application process and for more about the home, www.ethositypm.com

Call Ethosity Property Management for details - 888.212.3764, option 3

***Ethosity cannot guarantee information provided on 3rd party sites. Always check our website or call our office for accurate details.***
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2604 Station Street have any available units?
2604 Station Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 2604 Station Street currently offering any rent specials?
2604 Station Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2604 Station Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2604 Station Street is pet friendly.
Does 2604 Station Street offer parking?
No, 2604 Station Street does not offer parking.
Does 2604 Station Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2604 Station Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2604 Station Street have a pool?
No, 2604 Station Street does not have a pool.
Does 2604 Station Street have accessible units?
No, 2604 Station Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2604 Station Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2604 Station Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2604 Station Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 2604 Station Street does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Chateau De Ville
5370 Rue Deville
Indianapolis, IN 46220
The Woods of Eagle Creek II
4951 Bobwhite Ln
Indianapolis, IN 46254
Hampton Court
1329 W 75th Ct
Indianapolis, IN 46260
Thompson Village
139 Thompson Way
Indianapolis, IN 46227
Island Club Apartments
7938 Island Club Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46214
Ironworks at Keystone
2727 E 86th St
Indianapolis, IN 46240
Cambridge Square North
7110 Township Line Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46260
Turnverein
902 N Meridian St
Indianapolis, IN 46204

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College