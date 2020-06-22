Rent Calculator
2602 N Olney St
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 8
2602 N Olney St
2602 North Olney Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
2602 North Olney Street, Indianapolis, IN 46218
Martindale - Brightwood
recently renovated
carpet
range
oven
carpet
oven
range
recently renovated
Recently renovated 3 bedroom home with unfinished basement and a large finished attic that may be used as an optional 4th bedroom. Home has new carpet and tiled entry.
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2602 N Olney St have any available units?
2602 N Olney St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Indianapolis, IN
.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Indianapolis Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2602 N Olney St have?
Some of 2602 N Olney St's amenities include recently renovated, carpet, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2602 N Olney St currently offering any rent specials?
2602 N Olney St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2602 N Olney St pet-friendly?
No, 2602 N Olney St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Indianapolis
.
Does 2602 N Olney St offer parking?
No, 2602 N Olney St does not offer parking.
Does 2602 N Olney St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2602 N Olney St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2602 N Olney St have a pool?
No, 2602 N Olney St does not have a pool.
Does 2602 N Olney St have accessible units?
No, 2602 N Olney St does not have accessible units.
Does 2602 N Olney St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2602 N Olney St does not have units with dishwashers.
