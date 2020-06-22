All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2602 N Olney St

2602 North Olney Street · No Longer Available
Location

2602 North Olney Street, Indianapolis, IN 46218
Martindale - Brightwood

Amenities

recently renovated
carpet
range
oven
Recently renovated 3 bedroom home with unfinished basement and a large finished attic that may be used as an optional 4th bedroom. Home has new carpet and tiled entry.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2602 N Olney St have any available units?
2602 N Olney St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 2602 N Olney St have?
Some of 2602 N Olney St's amenities include recently renovated, carpet, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2602 N Olney St currently offering any rent specials?
2602 N Olney St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2602 N Olney St pet-friendly?
No, 2602 N Olney St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 2602 N Olney St offer parking?
No, 2602 N Olney St does not offer parking.
Does 2602 N Olney St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2602 N Olney St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2602 N Olney St have a pool?
No, 2602 N Olney St does not have a pool.
Does 2602 N Olney St have accessible units?
No, 2602 N Olney St does not have accessible units.
Does 2602 N Olney St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2602 N Olney St does not have units with dishwashers.
