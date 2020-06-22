All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 260 N Holmes Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
260 N Holmes Ave
Last updated September 8 2019 at 3:24 AM

260 N Holmes Ave

260 North Holmes Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Near Westside
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

260 North Holmes Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46222
Near Westside

Amenities

range
Unit Amenities
range
Property Amenities
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/344dd01079 ---- This home is move-in ready and available now! At Alpine Leasing, we schedule property viewings through our automated showing service. Call 317-747-2247 or go to www.317rental.com, search for the property and simply click Schedule Showing. We get a lot of inquiries and our properties turn over fast. If you\'re looking to move within 30 days and would like to receive priority treatment from our leasing team, go to 317rental.com to get a pre-approval. Click on any property to Apply Online. A pre-approval allows you to put $ down immediately to take a home off the market AND you\'re also approved for a dollar amount good for any other Alpine Leasing properties in your price range. 12 months

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 260 N Holmes Ave have any available units?
260 N Holmes Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 260 N Holmes Ave currently offering any rent specials?
260 N Holmes Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 260 N Holmes Ave pet-friendly?
No, 260 N Holmes Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 260 N Holmes Ave offer parking?
No, 260 N Holmes Ave does not offer parking.
Does 260 N Holmes Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 260 N Holmes Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 260 N Holmes Ave have a pool?
No, 260 N Holmes Ave does not have a pool.
Does 260 N Holmes Ave have accessible units?
No, 260 N Holmes Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 260 N Holmes Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 260 N Holmes Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 260 N Holmes Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 260 N Holmes Ave does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ivy Knoll Apartments
5707 Ivy Knoll Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46250
Chateau De Ville
5370 Rue Deville
Indianapolis, IN 46220
Grande Reserve at Geist
11345 Arborview Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46236
Veridian Castleton
7629 Ivywood Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46250
747 Apartments
747 N College Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46202
800 Capitol
800 N Capitol Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46204
Harness Factory Lofts
30 E Georgia St
Indianapolis, IN 46204
Penn Street Tower
115 N Pennsylvania St
Indianapolis, IN 46204

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College