Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
2551 Saint Paul St
Last updated August 20 2019 at 9:58 PM
1 of 28
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2551 Saint Paul St
2551 Saint Paul Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
2551 Saint Paul Street, Indianapolis, IN 46203
Near Southeast
Amenities
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
AUGUST RENT FREE!!!! Newly renovated home with appliances! 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom with a fenced in yard. Cute home on Indy's South side. Contact us at 317-794-2064 to schedule a showing!
All Utilities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2551 Saint Paul St have any available units?
2551 Saint Paul St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Indianapolis, IN
.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Indianapolis Rent Report
.
Is 2551 Saint Paul St currently offering any rent specials?
2551 Saint Paul St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2551 Saint Paul St pet-friendly?
Yes, 2551 Saint Paul St is pet friendly.
Does 2551 Saint Paul St offer parking?
No, 2551 Saint Paul St does not offer parking.
Does 2551 Saint Paul St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2551 Saint Paul St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2551 Saint Paul St have a pool?
No, 2551 Saint Paul St does not have a pool.
Does 2551 Saint Paul St have accessible units?
No, 2551 Saint Paul St does not have accessible units.
Does 2551 Saint Paul St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2551 Saint Paul St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2551 Saint Paul St have units with air conditioning?
No, 2551 Saint Paul St does not have units with air conditioning.
