All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 2543 Saturn Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
2543 Saturn Drive
Last updated June 3 2019 at 11:52 PM

2543 Saturn Drive

2543 Saturn Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2543 Saturn Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46229

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Email rentindianapolis@con-rex.com for details.

This beautiful 4 Bedroom 2.5 bath is located In Warren Township. It features a family room that has a decorative fireplace accent, a large kitchen with plenty of cabinet and countertop space, the rooms are spacious with plenty of closet space, it has a 2 car attached car garage, a large fenced in backyard, and much more!!! DON'T DELAY!! THIS IS A NEW LISTING, AND THIS HOME WILL NOT LAST LONG!!! Stop by today so that we can get busy on making our house your home.

Conrex is a pet friendly community. WE NO LONGER HAVE A DOG BREED RESTRICTION. Your fur baby(s) are welcome! We allow a maximum of three pets per home, see details by following the link below.

To register for your self-guided tour today, apply for this home, or see other available properties here in Indianapolis:
Visit: https://rentconrex.com/houses-for-rent/

Not currently accepting Section 8

Online applications:
1) Find address for which you are applying
2) Click Apply Now
3) Application cost $45.00 per applicant, all persons over 18 must apply

For more information and Rental Criteria please visit the following link. https://rentconrex.com/future-residents/rental-qualification-requirements/
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2543 Saturn Drive have any available units?
2543 Saturn Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 2543 Saturn Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2543 Saturn Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2543 Saturn Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2543 Saturn Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2543 Saturn Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2543 Saturn Drive offers parking.
Does 2543 Saturn Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2543 Saturn Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2543 Saturn Drive have a pool?
No, 2543 Saturn Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2543 Saturn Drive have accessible units?
No, 2543 Saturn Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2543 Saturn Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2543 Saturn Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2543 Saturn Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2543 Saturn Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
How to Find a Sublet
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Strawbridge Green Apartments
4649 Strawbridge St
Indianapolis, IN 46237
Blacherne At Vermont Place
402 N Meridian St
Indianapolis, IN 46204
Nine+Eighteen Apartments
918 Fort Wayne Avenue
Indianapolis, IN 46202
Indiana Flats and Townhomes
735 W 11th St
Indianapolis, IN 46202
A/62 Apartments
6111 Allisonville Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46220
Amber Woods
10202 John Jay Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46235
Edge 35
1224 Prospect St
Indianapolis, IN 46203
Somerset Lakes
3202 E 76th St
Indianapolis, IN 46240

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 Bedroom ApartmentsIndianapolis 2 Bedroom Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Apartments
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekNear Eastside
Crooked CreekCastleton

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College