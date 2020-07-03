All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 2542 Brookway Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
2542 Brookway Street
Last updated May 6 2019 at 4:05 PM

2542 Brookway Street

2542 Brookway St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Near Eastside
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

2542 Brookway St, Indianapolis, IN 46218
Near Eastside

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Rental Terms: Rent: $525, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $525
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2542 Brookway Street have any available units?
2542 Brookway Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 2542 Brookway Street currently offering any rent specials?
2542 Brookway Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2542 Brookway Street pet-friendly?
No, 2542 Brookway Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 2542 Brookway Street offer parking?
No, 2542 Brookway Street does not offer parking.
Does 2542 Brookway Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2542 Brookway Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2542 Brookway Street have a pool?
No, 2542 Brookway Street does not have a pool.
Does 2542 Brookway Street have accessible units?
No, 2542 Brookway Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2542 Brookway Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2542 Brookway Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2542 Brookway Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 2542 Brookway Street does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Best Cities for Families 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Summerwood on Towne Line
2520 Summer Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46268
North Willow
1844 Pemberton Ln
Indianapolis, IN 46260
Timber Point Apartments
6201 Newberry Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46256
The Residences at Keystone Crossing
8785 Keystone Xing
Indianapolis, IN 46240
Thompson Village
139 Thompson Way
Indianapolis, IN 46227
Island Club Apartments
7938 Island Club Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46214
The Aura Apartment Homes
3035 W 39th St
Indianapolis, IN 46228
Somerset Lakes
3202 E 76th St
Indianapolis, IN 46240

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College