Last updated May 6 2019 at 4:05 PM
1 of 10
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2542 Brookway Street
2542 Brookway St
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
2542 Brookway St, Indianapolis, IN 46218
Near Eastside
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Rental Terms: Rent: $525, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $525
Contact us to schedule a showing.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2542 Brookway Street have any available units?
2542 Brookway Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Indianapolis, IN
.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Indianapolis Rent Report
.
Is 2542 Brookway Street currently offering any rent specials?
2542 Brookway Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2542 Brookway Street pet-friendly?
No, 2542 Brookway Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Indianapolis
.
Does 2542 Brookway Street offer parking?
No, 2542 Brookway Street does not offer parking.
Does 2542 Brookway Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2542 Brookway Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2542 Brookway Street have a pool?
No, 2542 Brookway Street does not have a pool.
Does 2542 Brookway Street have accessible units?
No, 2542 Brookway Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2542 Brookway Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2542 Brookway Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2542 Brookway Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 2542 Brookway Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
