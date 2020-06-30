2541 N Arlington Ave

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony pet friendly microwave range oven

Unit Amenities microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities accepts section 8 cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This is a unique 1 bedroom/1 bath single family home located in Center Township. The home comes with a refrigerator, stove/oven, and microwave! Pets are welcome. This home does not accept Section 8.



LEASE TERMS: Thru March 31, 2021.



UTILITIES: Gas Furnace, Gas Water Heater, Electric Stove Hook-up, Electric Dryer Hook-up.



TENANT PAYS: All Utilities



Pet Deposit/Pet Policy: A maximum of 2 pets per property will be allowed with a non-refundable pet fee of $200 per pet. There will be a $20 per pet per month charge for pet rent. The following breeds are restricted: Pit Bull and Rottweiler.