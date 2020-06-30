All apartments in Indianapolis
2541 N Arlington Ave
Last updated December 23 2019 at 5:54 AM

2541 N Arlington Ave

2541 North Arlington Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2541 North Arlington Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46219
Eastside

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
microwave
range
oven
Unit Amenities
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This is a unique 1 bedroom/1 bath single family home located in Center Township. The home comes with a refrigerator, stove/oven, and microwave! Pets are welcome. This home does not accept Section 8.

LEASE TERMS: Thru March 31, 2021.

UTILITIES: Gas Furnace, Gas Water Heater, Electric Stove Hook-up, Electric Dryer Hook-up.

TENANT PAYS: All Utilities

Pet Deposit/Pet Policy: A maximum of 2 pets per property will be allowed with a non-refundable pet fee of $200 per pet. There will be a $20 per pet per month charge for pet rent. The following breeds are restricted: Pit Bull and Rottweiler.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2541 N Arlington Ave have any available units?
2541 N Arlington Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 2541 N Arlington Ave have?
Some of 2541 N Arlington Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2541 N Arlington Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2541 N Arlington Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2541 N Arlington Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 2541 N Arlington Ave is pet friendly.
Does 2541 N Arlington Ave offer parking?
No, 2541 N Arlington Ave does not offer parking.
Does 2541 N Arlington Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2541 N Arlington Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2541 N Arlington Ave have a pool?
No, 2541 N Arlington Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2541 N Arlington Ave have accessible units?
No, 2541 N Arlington Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2541 N Arlington Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 2541 N Arlington Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

