Last updated April 9 2020 at 7:18 PM

254 Fenster Drive

254 Fenster Drive · (317) 793-3770
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

254 Fenster Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46234
Chapel Hill - Ben Davis

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,300

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1640 sqft

Amenities

pet friendly
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
Email rentindianapolis@con-rex.com for details.

This beautiful home features 4 bedrooms, 2. bathrooms, and 1640 sq/ft of comfortable living space for everyone to enjoy! It includes a cozy living room and a cook-friendly kitchen. The kitchen comes with beautifully crafted cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, and an ample amount of both counter top and cabinet space for all of your cooking and storage needs. Each bedroom is spacious in size, comes with plenty of closet space. The decorative possibilities are endless! Stop by today so that we can get busy on making our house your home.

*WE NO LONGER HAVE A DOG BREED RESTRICTION. Your fur baby(s) are welcome!!!

This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits.

Conrex is committed to compliance with Fair Housing laws. Applicants must meet our financial and background criteria. Visit our website to learn more about our rental criteria and our application process. This property does not qualify for Section 8 vouchers.

Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 254 Fenster Drive have any available units?
254 Fenster Drive has a unit available for $1,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 254 Fenster Drive currently offering any rent specials?
254 Fenster Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 254 Fenster Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 254 Fenster Drive is pet friendly.
Does 254 Fenster Drive offer parking?
No, 254 Fenster Drive does not offer parking.
Does 254 Fenster Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 254 Fenster Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 254 Fenster Drive have a pool?
No, 254 Fenster Drive does not have a pool.
Does 254 Fenster Drive have accessible units?
No, 254 Fenster Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 254 Fenster Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 254 Fenster Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 254 Fenster Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 254 Fenster Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
