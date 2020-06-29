2537 Black Antler Court

Amenities
**50% Security Deposit for qualified applicants!** 2537 Black Antler Ct, Indpls, IN 46217
PERRY TOWNSHIP: 37 & W Banta
Single Family home has 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
Living Room
Other Features include: hardwood floors, washer/dryer hookup, fenced in yard, 2 car garage, fireplace.
APPLIANCES: Refrigerator, Stove , Microwave , Dishawasher
CENTRAL AIR: YES
LEASE TERMS: Thru March 31st, 2021
PET POLICY: NO Pets
UTILITIES: Electric Stove Hook up, Electric Dryer Hook up, Gas Furnace, Gas Water Heater
Tenant Pays: All Utilities
SECTION 8 - NO
CONTACT:
For more information
For more information or to schedule a showing contact us at 317-662-4890 or email info@cityplaceindy.com
