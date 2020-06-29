2537 Black Antler Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace hardwood floors microwave range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

**50% Security Deposit for qualified applicants!** 2537 Black Antler Ct, Indpls, IN 46217



PERRY TOWNSHIP: 37 & W Banta



Single Family home has 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms



Living Room



Other Features include: hardwood floors, washer/dryer hookup, fenced in yard, 2 car garage, fireplace.



APPLIANCES: Refrigerator, Stove , Microwave , Dishawasher



CENTRAL AIR: YES



LEASE TERMS: Thru March 31st, 2021



PET POLICY: NO Pets



UTILITIES: Electric Stove Hook up, Electric Dryer Hook up, Gas Furnace, Gas Water Heater



Tenant Pays: All Utilities



SECTION 8 - NO



CONTACT:



For more information



or to schedule a showing contact us at 317-662-4890 or email info@cityplaceindy.com See other listings at www.CityPlaceIndy.com ***If you would like to be the first one to know about new properties or price reductions like us on FACEBOOK by going to www.facebook.com/cityplaceindy



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.