Last updated October 10 2019 at 9:30 PM

2537 Black Antler Court

2537 Black Antler Court · No Longer Available
Location

2537 Black Antler Court, Indianapolis, IN 46217
Southern Dunes

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
**50% Security Deposit for qualified applicants!** 2537 Black Antler Ct, Indpls, IN 46217

PERRY TOWNSHIP: 37 & W Banta

Single Family home has 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

Living Room

Other Features include: hardwood floors, washer/dryer hookup, fenced in yard, 2 car garage, fireplace.

APPLIANCES: Refrigerator, Stove , Microwave , Dishawasher

CENTRAL AIR: YES

LEASE TERMS: Thru March 31st, 2021

PET POLICY: NO Pets

UTILITIES: Electric Stove Hook up, Electric Dryer Hook up, Gas Furnace, Gas Water Heater

Tenant Pays: All Utilities

SECTION 8 - NO

CONTACT:

For more information

or to schedule a showing contact us at 317-662-4890 or email info@cityplaceindy.com See other listings at www.CityPlaceIndy.com ***If you would like to be the first one to know about new properties or price reductions like us on FACEBOOK by going to www.facebook.com/cityplaceindy

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2537 Black Antler Court have any available units?
2537 Black Antler Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 2537 Black Antler Court have?
Some of 2537 Black Antler Court's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2537 Black Antler Court currently offering any rent specials?
2537 Black Antler Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2537 Black Antler Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 2537 Black Antler Court is pet friendly.
Does 2537 Black Antler Court offer parking?
Yes, 2537 Black Antler Court offers parking.
Does 2537 Black Antler Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2537 Black Antler Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2537 Black Antler Court have a pool?
No, 2537 Black Antler Court does not have a pool.
Does 2537 Black Antler Court have accessible units?
No, 2537 Black Antler Court does not have accessible units.
Does 2537 Black Antler Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 2537 Black Antler Court does not have units with dishwashers.

