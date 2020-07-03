All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 2534 Schofield Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
2534 Schofield Ave
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2534 Schofield Ave

2534 Schofield Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Martindale - Brightwood
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

2534 Schofield Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46218
Martindale - Brightwood

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/8afdea3007 ----
This home is move-in ready and available now! At Alpine Leasing, we schedule property viewings through our automated showing service. Call 317-747-2247 or go to www.317rental.com, search for the property you are interested in and click on Schedule Showing.

We get a lot of inquiries and our properties turn over fast. If you would like to skip the line and receive priority treatment from our leasing team, go to 317rental.com and get a pre-approval. Click on any property and fill out an application. A pre-approval will allow you to put $ down and take a home off the market at the time of your showing.

12 months

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2534 Schofield Ave have any available units?
2534 Schofield Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 2534 Schofield Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2534 Schofield Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2534 Schofield Ave pet-friendly?
No, 2534 Schofield Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 2534 Schofield Ave offer parking?
No, 2534 Schofield Ave does not offer parking.
Does 2534 Schofield Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2534 Schofield Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2534 Schofield Ave have a pool?
No, 2534 Schofield Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2534 Schofield Ave have accessible units?
No, 2534 Schofield Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2534 Schofield Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 2534 Schofield Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2534 Schofield Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 2534 Schofield Ave does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Woodlake Apartments of Indianapolis
7401 Merganser Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46260
North Willow
1844 Pemberton Ln
Indianapolis, IN 46260
Solana Apartments at the Crossing
7745 Solana Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46240
TGM Autumn Woods
9075 Autumn Woods Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46250
Creek Bay at Meridian Woods
6650 Creek Bay Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46217
Island Club Apartments
7938 Island Club Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46214
Reflections
7999 Silverleaf Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46260
Penrose On Mass
530 Massachusetts Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46204

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College